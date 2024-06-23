Verna C. Langendorf, age 91 of Hamel, IL, died Friday, June 21, 2024, at Cedarhurst of Bethalto in Bethalto, IL.

She was born on Sunday, October 9, 1932, in Worden, IL, the daughter of Walter and Bertha (nee Reising) Steinmann.

On Sunday, April 29, 1956, she married LeRoy H. Langendorf, who survives.

She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Church Choir; PTL Group (back when their children were in grade school).

Verna was born and raised in rural Worden and attended St. Paul Lutheran Grade School. She worked at Suhre’s grocery store, Hamel, early in her life. After marriage she and her husband built a house in Hamel, there, she worked hard as a wife and mom up until the time she passed. They lived there until present, for 68 years. She enjoyed, church, gardening, cutting grass, going to their lake house at Governor Bond Lake and the St. Louis Cardinal Baseball team. It was very dear to her spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and going to their sporting events.

Survivors include:

Husband – LeRoy H. Langendorf, Hamel, IL

Daughter – Patti J. (David) Epping, Bethalto, IL

Son – Larry D. Langendorf, Dorsey, IL

Son – Steven P. (Vicki) Langendorf, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Daniel H. (Beth) Langendorf, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter-In-Law – Shelia (Ron) Usselton, Worden, IL

Grandchild – Scott (Pam) Epping

Grandchild – Ryan (Fiancee-Sarah Frazier) Epping

Grandchild – Kelsey (Adam) Bertuli

Grandchild – Matthew (Alex) Langendorf

Grandchild – Andrew (Lindsey) Langendorf

Grandchild – Seth (Lauren) Langendorf

Grandchild – Megan Langendorf

Grandchild – Nathan (Megan) Langendorf

Grandchild – Chase (Fiancee-Keri Teague) Langendorf

Grandchild – Chloe Langendorf

Great Grandchild – Milo Bertuli

Great Grandchild – Josie Bertuli

Great Grandchild – Tate Langendorf

Great Grandchild – Hattie Langendorf

Great Grandchild – Ella Langendorf

Great Grandchild – Nora Langendorf

Great Grandchild – Jayden Niere

Sister – Frieda Maack, Glen Carbon, IL

Sister-In-Law – Lynn Steinmann, Hamel, IL

Sister-In-Law – Judy Steinmann, Edwardsville, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Walter Steinmann

Mother – Bertha Steinmann, nee Reising

Son – Ronald L. Langendorf – Died 9/03/2015

Sister – Helen (Alfred) Hesterberg, Litchfield, IL

Sister – Wilma (Vernon) Renken

Brother – Paul Steinmann

Sister – Ruth (Walt) Sievers

Sister – Norma Steinmann

Brother – Harry Steinmann

Brother-In-Law – Leo Maack.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, June 24, 2024, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL., with Rev. William Gleason, Assistant Pastor, Hamel, IL officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions – In Lieu of Flowers to Saint Paul Lutheran School.