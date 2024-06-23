Verna C. Langendorf, age 91 of Hamel, IL, died Friday, June 21, 2024, at Cedarhurst of Bethalto in Bethalto, IL.
She was born on Sunday, October 9, 1932, in Worden, IL, the daughter of Walter and Bertha (nee Reising) Steinmann.
On Sunday, April 29, 1956, she married LeRoy H. Langendorf, who survives.
She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Church Choir; PTL Group (back when their children were in grade school).
Verna was born and raised in rural Worden and attended St. Paul Lutheran Grade School. She worked at Suhre’s grocery store, Hamel, early in her life. After marriage she and her husband built a house in Hamel, there, she worked hard as a wife and mom up until the time she passed. They lived there until present, for 68 years. She enjoyed, church, gardening, cutting grass, going to their lake house at Governor Bond Lake and the St. Louis Cardinal Baseball team. It was very dear to her spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and going to their sporting events.
Survivors include:
Husband – LeRoy H. Langendorf, Hamel, IL
Daughter – Patti J. (David) Epping, Bethalto, IL
Son – Larry D. Langendorf, Dorsey, IL
Son – Steven P. (Vicki) Langendorf, Edwardsville, IL
Son – Daniel H. (Beth) Langendorf, Edwardsville, IL
Daughter-In-Law – Shelia (Ron) Usselton, Worden, IL
Grandchild – Scott (Pam) Epping
Grandchild – Ryan (Fiancee-Sarah Frazier) Epping
Grandchild – Kelsey (Adam) Bertuli
Grandchild – Matthew (Alex) Langendorf
Grandchild – Andrew (Lindsey) Langendorf
Grandchild – Seth (Lauren) Langendorf
Grandchild – Megan Langendorf
Grandchild – Nathan (Megan) Langendorf
Grandchild – Chase (Fiancee-Keri Teague) Langendorf
Grandchild – Chloe Langendorf
Great Grandchild – Milo Bertuli
Great Grandchild – Josie Bertuli
Great Grandchild – Tate Langendorf
Great Grandchild – Hattie Langendorf
Great Grandchild – Ella Langendorf
Great Grandchild – Nora Langendorf
Great Grandchild – Jayden Niere
Sister – Frieda Maack, Glen Carbon, IL
Sister-In-Law – Lynn Steinmann, Hamel, IL
Sister-In-Law – Judy Steinmann, Edwardsville, IL.
She was preceded in death by:
Father – Walter Steinmann
Mother – Bertha Steinmann, nee Reising
Son – Ronald L. Langendorf – Died 9/03/2015
Sister – Helen (Alfred) Hesterberg, Litchfield, IL
Sister – Wilma (Vernon) Renken
Brother – Paul Steinmann
Sister – Ruth (Walt) Sievers
Sister – Norma Steinmann
Brother – Harry Steinmann
Brother-In-Law – Leo Maack.
Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, June 24, 2024, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL., with Rev. William Gleason, Assistant Pastor, Hamel, IL officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.
Memorial contributions – In Lieu of Flowers to Saint Paul Lutheran School.