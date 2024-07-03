Anita L. Meadows

Mrs. Anita L. (Otto) Meadows, 68, of Vandalia, passed away on July 02, 2024 at her home in Vandalia, surrounded by her family. A public visitation for Anita will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, July 05, 2024 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia. A Private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 06, 2024 with burial in McInturff Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Fayette County Cancer Fund or FCHD Home Health & Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com

Anita Louise Otto was born November 27, 1955, in Staunton, IL, the daughter of Arthur and Wilma (Schallenberg) Otto. She grew up in Sorento, IL alongside one brother and four sisters; she graduated from Greenville High School. Anita married Keith Edward Meadows December 15, 1973 at the New Douglas Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was a member; together they celebrated 50 years of marriage. She started her bookkeeping/secretarial career at the First Bank of Vandalia, she would later go on to work for Burtschi Brothers Title Company as an Abstract and Title Officer for 30 years.

Coined by her oldest granddaughter, “Nina” loved her grandkids unconditionally. “Aunt Neety” to her nieces and nephews, loved to go camping, boating, and fishing at Vandalia and Carlyle Lakes. Anita and Keith began their love for camping with a simple staked tent, moving up to a popup camper, and after the kids moved out, upgraded to an RV. She loved the yearly trips with family to the beach and enjoyed socializing with her friends the “Bunco Babes”.

She will be forever missed by her husband, Keith Meadows of Vandalia; daughter, Stephanie and husband Eric Stanton of Wentzville, MO; son, Mark Meadows and wife Andrea of Vandalia; grandchildren, Harper and Connor Stanton and Camdyn and Liam Meadows; sisters, Lois Crammond of Bloomington, Shirley and husband Jack Guckenberger of Upper Sandusky, OH, Ruth and husband Tom Scott of Greenville; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold Otto; sister Carol Turner; in-laws, Robert and Ruby Meadows, and Clara Taylor.