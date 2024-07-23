Benjamin “Ben” Louer, departed from this world on July 21, 2024, in Carlyle, IL. Ben was born on June 27, 1961, in Centerville, IL, to his loving parents Ralph & Catherine Louer.

He dedicated himself to his work as a deck hand on a river barge and also established along with his wife, B&P Jig head Bait & Tackle in Carlyle. He had a great passion for fishing and hunting.

Not only was he skilled in his craft, but he also found solace and immense joy in spending time in the garden and working on woodworking projects.

Ben cherished spending quality time with his family and friends. His beloved wife Paula was a constant source of love and support throughout his life's journey. Ben also shared a special bond with his fur babies Penny & Peter, who brought him great comfort and companionship.

In the face of adversity, Ben displayed remarkable courage and resilience during his three-year battle with Leukemia. His unwavering strength inspired all those who knew him.

Ben leaves behind a legacy that will be cherished by those closest to him. He is survived by his devoted wife Paula, his dogs Penny & Peter, and close friends Shane & Kendra Bowman and Donna Simonton. Although he may no longer be physically present among us, the memories created with him will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing Ben.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Breese Community Church at 12:00 pm.

Memorials made in memory of Ben can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.