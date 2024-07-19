Bernell A. Wellen, age 85, of St. Rose, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2024, at his home. He was born May 20, 1939, in Aviston, a son of the late Henry and Christine, nee Rolves, Wellen.

In addition to his parents, Bernell was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steven Voss; siblings, Jane Alice Wellen, Julia “Dorothy” (Floyd Warmann) Von Wellen, Eunice Schiefer, and Gerald “Gerry” Wellen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Erwin and Evelyn, nee Poettker, Kohlbrecher; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Clarence “Butch” (Joan) Kohlbrecher, Daniel Kohlbrecher, Herman “Pete” Kohlbrecher, and Mike Ribbing.

Bernell is survived by his wife Mary H., nee Kohlbrecher, Wellen of St. Rose, whom he married January 16, 1963 at St. Rose Catholic Church; children, Tina (special friend Mike “Stump” Dumstorff) Voss of St. Rose, Russel (Shelley) Wellen of Highland, and Dale (Stacey) Wellen of Highland; grandchildren, Ryan (Kara) Voss, Alicia (Craig) Petermeyer, and Whitney (Travis) Koerkenmeier, Emily (Chad) Moss and Jake Wellen, Madison Wellen and Johnathon Wellen; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Farrah, and Naomi Voss, Landon and Isabella Petermeyer, Evelyn and Piper Koerkenmeier, and Levi Moss; siblings, Alfred (Sue) Wellen of Highland, Ron (Debi) Wellen of Aviston, and Ken (Peggy) Wellen of Breese; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob Schiefer of Aviston, Pat Wellen of St. Rose, Dennis “Buck” Kohlbrecher of Highland, John (Kate) Kohlbrecher of St. Rose, Judy Messer

of Highland, Rose (Tony) Rensing of St. Rose, and Rick Kohlbrecher of Highland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernell served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1960 and later retired from Basler Electric in Highland after 40 years of dedicated service in transportation and purchasing. He was a devoted member of St. Rose Catholic Church and actively participated in its Men’s Sodality, as well as serving on the St. Rose School Board, St. Rose Sewer Board, and St. Rose Development Club. Bernell was also the President of the St. Rose Park Planning Committee.

In his leisure time, Bernell enjoyed golfing, gardening and yardwork, cooking, and entertaining friends and family. He had a fondness for Manhattan cocktails and cherished traveling and dining on the Hill. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought immense happiness to his life.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery, St. Rose.

Visitation will be Monday, July 22, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese and again on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Rose Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.