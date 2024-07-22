Betty A. Hemann (twin), age 81 of Edmond, OK, died Friday, July 19, 2024, at Residence in Edmond, OK.

She was born on Wednesday, September 9, 1942, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Leto and Thelma (nee Mack) Essenpreis.

On Sunday, November 29, 1964, she married William I. “Bill” Hemann at Evangelical UCC – Highland, IL, who survives.

Betty Ann Heimann, age 81, of Edmond, OK died on Friday, July 19, 2024, at her residence. Betty, who with her late twin brother, Barry, was born on September 9, 1942. The daughter of the late Leto & Thelma (nee Mack) Essenpreis was reared on a farm near Grantfork, Illinois. She graduated from Highland High School, Highland, IL, in 1960. She then attended Eastern Illinois University where she was a member of Kappa Delta Social Sorority and an Alumni Award recipient. She taught at Paxton, Illinois, public schools for several years. After rearing her two daughters, she became a Histologist, working for nearly 20 years at hospitals in Lincoln, NE, and Oklahoma City, OK. She was the beloved wife of William “Bill” for 59 years, and a proud and loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include:

Husband – William I. “Bill” Hemann, Edmond, OK

Daughter – Lori ( Charles, MD) Crotteau, Chicago, IL

Daughter – Cathy (Jeff) Bramlett, Kirkwood, MO

Grandchild – Molly Crotteau, Chicago, IL

Grandchild – Natalie Crotteau, Chicago, IL

Grandchild – Will Bramlett, Kirkwood, MO

Grandchild – Emily Bramlett, Kirkwood, MO

Grandchild – Beau Bramlett, Kirkwood, MO.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Leto Henry “Pete” Essenpreis ( (5/26/15 – 6/16/1997)

Mother – Thelma Rose Essenpreis, nee Mack (8/10/15 -4/19/12))

Brother – Barry L. Essenpreis (twin) (9/9/42 – 9/9/15)

Sister-In-Law – Shirley A. Essenpreis (nee Balla) (8/21/45- 6/29/18).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2024, and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, July 26, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 26, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork United Church of Christ – Grantfork, IL; American Cancer Society; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Oklahoma.