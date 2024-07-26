Byron G. Sparrow, Jr. age 55 of Keyesport, Illinois, passed away at his home Monday, June 24, 2024.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2024 at the Greenville First Christian Church with Pastor John Heston officiating. For those who desire memorials in memory of Byron may be made to his brother Nelson D Sparrow or to the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.

Byron Gordon Sparrow Jr. the son of Byron Gordon Sparrow Sr. and Doris Jean Woods Sparrow, was born on September 12, 1968 in Greenville, IL. Byron grew up in Greenville and attended the Greenville Public Schools and graduated from Greenville, High School in 1988. Byron then worked for McDonalds in Greenville later moving to Chicago where he worked for McDonald’s there. He made his home in Chicago for over 20 years moving back to the Keyesport area in 2023.

Byron is survived by his brother Nelson D. Sparrow of Greenville and one nephew Auston Sparrow of MaComb, IL.

Byron is preceded in death by his parents Byron and Doris Woods Sparrow and by a stillborn daughter Melody Dawn Sparrow

Arrangements are by the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.