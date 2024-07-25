Charles R. “Charlie” Durbin, 42, of Highland, IL, died Monday, July 22, 2024, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO, with his family by his side.

He was born October 16, 1981, to Charles E. and Sandra R. (Nee Stahl) Durbin, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. On November 5, 2005 he married Christy Kharibian at Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, IL.

Charlie was a member of United Church of Christ, Dupo, IL. He loved building and fixing things, he never slowed down. He loved NASCAR and even raced his own car, 77D, locally. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and everything outdoors. He loved his time with his children and his date nights with his wife ending at Home Depot. Charlie loved his job at Industrial Battery Products (IBP) and the people he worked with.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Durbin; brother, Brian Stahl, in infancy; nephew, Tripp Kharibian.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Christy Durbin, Highland, IL; children, Madilynn Durbin, Mason Durbin, Cooper Durbin; father, Charles E. Durbin, Dupo, IL; sister, Jaci (Wayman) DeClue, Dupo, IL; in-laws, Dana Kharibian, Eric Kharibian, Gary (Kelsie) Kharibian, Logan Kharibian, Brad (Lori) Weis, Sheila (Bill) Cometto, Melissa (Grason) Little; mother-in-law, Mary (Tim) Weis; father-in-law, Gary (Jill) Kharibian; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to the Durbin Children’s Future (checks made payable to Christy Durbin).

Visitation: Sunday, July 28, 2024, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm and Monday, July 29, 2024, from

1:00 to 2:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral: Monday, July 29, 2024, at 2:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home.

Clergy: Pastor Trevor Kean.

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL