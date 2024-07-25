Dale E. Burkett, age 67 of Belleville, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Mr. Burkett was born in Breese, IL on October 4, 1956, a son of the late Ferol Chester and Ann Marie (Roberts) Burkett. Dale earned a degree in hotel management and worked in hotels around St. Louis and the metro east area.

Mr. Burkett is survived by his sisters – Debby Miseles of Mt. Zion and Phyllis Drewes of Cody, WY; and a brother, Terry Burkett of Decatur.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his parents, Ferol and Ann Burkett, and his grandparents, Clifford and Esther Roberts.

A graveside service will be held at Carlyle Township Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Burkett can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.