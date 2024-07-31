Dale P. Wellen, 76, of Highland, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

He was born on October 24, 1947, in Highland, IL, to Aloysius and Bernice (nee Walter) Wellen. On March 24, 1972, he married Shirley Alberternst at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Dale was a member of the Highland Knights of Columbus and at the Highland Country Club. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force in Taiwan and Vietnam.

In April of 1975, Dale bought Wellen Maytag with his wife, Shirley, from his dad, Al Wellen, who started the business in 1946. Together they sold Maytag Appliances and did repairs until retiring in May of 2015.

Dale enjoyed fishing and golfing…and more golfing, euchre and mexican train dominos with his friends, sons, and grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Bernice Wellen; and brother, Ken Wellen.

Dale is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Wellen; sons, Darrell (Suzanne) Wellen, Ft. Worth, TX, Keith (Kim) Wellen, Aliso Viejo, CA; grandchildren, Carley Wellen, Aliso Viejo, CA, Braden Wellen, Aliso Viejo, CA, John Wellen, Ft. Worth, TX, Brooke Wellen, Ft. Worth, TX; siblings, Connie Wellen, San Francisco, CA, Gary (Lisa) Wellen, HI, Bob (Kathy) Wellen, ME; and sister-in-law, Betty Wellen, AZ.

Poem:

I know you’re watching us from up above and showering when needed – unconditional love

You taught us and trained us for this specific day

So that when you left us – we wouldn’t lose our way

For 52 years our 2 halves made a whole

Now to keep our family strong I have a very big role

I love you and need you – so many things I will miss

But the biggest and most special was our step and your kiss

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Memorial Visitation: Thursday, August 8, 2024, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Friday, August 9, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Eulogy Reading: Friday, August 9, 2024, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Interment: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL