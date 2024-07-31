Darwin R. “Red Dog” Reding, 73, of Highland, IL, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2024, at HSHS St. Joseph Hospital in Highland.

He was born on October 30, 1950, in Highland, IL, to Melvin and Stella (nee Gruenenfelder) Reding.

Darwin was raised in St. Jacob, IL, graduating from Triad High School. He had a lifelong career in the car business, that started at Bond Ford. He also worked at Tri-Ford, Steve Schmitt, then working for himself wholesaling vehicles. Darwin was an avid golfer, accomplishing 4 hole in ones during his play. He also enjoyed traveling, bowling, deer hunting, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin E. Reding; mother, Stella (nee Gruenenfelder) Reding; stepfather, Robert “Red” Novak; stepfather, Stanley Brauer; brother, Clarence Reding; sisters, Marianne Schulte, Janet Ripperda; brothers-in-law, Alphonse “Phonse” Ripperda, and Charles Missey. Darwin is survived by his wife, Cheryl Landolt-Reding, Highland, IL; children, Darren (Daphne) Reding, St. Jacob, IL, Carrie (Rob) Handling, Bunker Hill, IL, Chad (Jessie) Reding, St. Jacob, IL, Tara (Dale) Kampwerth, St Rose, IL; stepchildren, Nicholas (Lauren) Landolt, Highland, IL, Stephanie Landolt, Murphysboro, IL; eight grandchildren; siblings, Lola “Tootie” Missey, St. Jacob IL, Scott (Lynn) Novak, Highland, IL, Sherry (Charles) Bresnahan, St. Louis, MO; brother-in-law; Mike Olson, Highland, IL; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to HSHS Hospice

Memorial Visitation: Sunday, August 4, 2024, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Memorial Service: Sunday, August 4, 2024, 6:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Clergy: Pastor Chuck Kurfman, Highland Hope United Methodist Church, Highland, IL

The family encourages all who are able to join them for a light dinner immediately following services at the St. Jacob Activity Center: 108 N. Douglas St., St. Jacob, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL