Dennis L. Hall, age 72 of Pierron, IL, died Thursday, July 4, 2024, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, February 5, 1952, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of Bernard and Ruth (nee Snider) Hall, Jr.

On Saturday, August 21, 1971, he married Barbara Gail Henry in Saint Louis, MO, who passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2009.

Dennis was born in East St. Louis, IL. He grew up there and graduated from East St.Louis High School. He had worked for Ameren Electric for 5 years and then became a Store Manage for TileTown-Carpet City. It became New York Carpet World and he worked for them until retiring. Dennis enjoyed fishing in Carlyle Lake. He was a collector of guns, coins and arrowheads. The baseball Cardinals was his team. He enjoyed his dog, “Harley”.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Erin M. (John) Grondine, Saint Louis, MO

Step Grandchild – Rebecca Bizaillion, East Alton, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Jarrett Dam Schroeder

Step Great Grandchild – Olivia Dam Schroeder

Step Great Grandchild – Dylan Bizaillion

Brother – Dave (Cathy) Hall, Casey, IL

Caregiver – Samantha R. Hageman, Pierron, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Bernard M. Hall, Jr.

Mother – Ruth F. Hall, nee Snider

Wife – Barbara G. Hall, nee Henry – Died 7/18/2009

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

No visitation or service will be offered.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland-Pierron Fire Department.