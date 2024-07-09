Dolores A. Hempen, age 99 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois on July 8, 2024.

Dolores was born on February 21, 1925, in Beckemeyer, Illinois to the late Joseph and Clara (Schmidt) Hustedde. She married Paul H. Hempen on June 4, 1946, and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2001.

Dolores was an active member of St. Mary’s Church. She was always present at Mass and led the Rosary prior to services for many years. Dolores was a devoted member of St. Ann Sodality and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. Through these organizations, Dolores provided comfort to grieving families by planning and preparing funeral luncheons. Dolores was a farm wife who enjoyed cooking and gardening. She also loved to quilt and would often donate quilts to various charitable organizations.

Mrs. Hempen is survived by her children, Joan Wesselman of Carlyle, Len (Jane) Hempen of Taylorville, Dennis (Diane) Hempen of Carlyle, Larry (Kay) Hempen of Carlyle, and Paula (Ron) Timmermann of Carlyle; her grandchildren, Karen (Dave) Huels, Kevin Wesselmann, Stephanie (Ken) Althoff, Rob (Sarah) Hempen, Kyle (Jordan) Hempen, Tonia (Justin) Deer, Ryan (Amber) Hempen, Stacie (Jason) Steinkamp, Nick (Lyndsey) Timmermann, and Jason Timmermann (special friend C.J.); 17 great grandchildren; and her sister in law, Billie Werner.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Clara Hustedde; her husband, Paul Hempen; her siblings, Maurice (Alice) Hustedde, Audrey (Gene) Krebs, and a sister in infancy, Gladys Hustedde; a son-in-law, Andy Wesselmann; her parents-in-law, Ben and Catherine Hempen; and her in-laws, Ray and Betty Hempen, Dolores and Fritz Meyer, Joe and Marie Meyer, Sam Jannett, and Ernie Werner.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, IL. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Saturday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Hempen are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to Mater Dei High School. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

