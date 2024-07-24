Ellen C. Limestall, 71, of Highland, IL, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 19, 2024, with her family by her side, at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL.

She was born July 6, 1953, to Homer and Cleda (Nee Hug) Saathoff, at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL.

On October 15, 1977, she married Kevin Limestall at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Ellen was a member of Faith Community Church, Collinsville, IL, Highland Senior Citizens, and San Juan Garden RV Park, San Juan, TX.She grew up on the family farm south of Pierron, IL, doing her share of the chores around the farm, milking cows, picking eggs, and chasing pigs. She helped her dad and brother and later, her brother-in law, doing landscape work in Highland and surrounding area. Ellen loved camping with her family at Lake of the Ozarks, doing jigsaw puzzles, butterflies, playing darts, Bunko, and BINGO. She enjoyed driving around the country seeing different sites, cruises and collecting seashells. She loved flowers and made wedding flowers for several of her friends.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Cleda Saathoff; daughter, Sarah Limestall; brother, Owen Saathoff.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 47 years, Kevin Limestall, Highland, IL; children, Matthew (Andi) Limestall, Edwardsville, IL, Joy (Christopher) Krouper, Highland, IL; cousins and many friends. Memorials may be made to Fatih Community Church or family wishes.

Visitation: Monday, July 29, 2024, from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Funeral: Monday, July 29, 2024, at 11:00 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Brent Johnson.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.