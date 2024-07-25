Everett F. Smith, age 85 of Greenville, passed away at Greenville Nursing and Rehab on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Mr. Smith was born in Three Rivers, Michigan on April 12, 1939, a son of Earl and Vera (Sharp) Smith. He married Helen C. Wayne in 1959 and she preceded him in death on May 11, 2019.

Mr. Smith is survived by his son – Rick Smith; a granddaughter – Kate Smith-White; a great granddaughter – Ava White; and his siblings – Pat Smith, Arlene Lovell, George Smith, and Charlie Smith.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Everett was preceded in death by his siblings – Earl Bud Smith, Larry Smith, Clayton Smith, David Smith, and Viola Skaggs.

Mr. Smith worked as a diesel mechanic out of the machinist’s union for 25 years. He later owned and operated Smith’s Auto Salvage from 1983 until his retirement in 2014. Everett loved spending time with his family and attending stock car races. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed gardening and fishing as well.

A graveside service will be held at McKendree Chapel Cemetery at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton St. Carlyle, IL on Saturday, August 3, from 9:00-11:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Smith can be made to the Clinton County Humane Society and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.