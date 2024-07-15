Francis J. “Pete” Feldmann, 81, of Highland, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 9,

2024, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on November 7, 1942, in Aviston, IL, to Bernard and Leona (nee

Holtgrave) Feldmann. He grew up on a farm and graduated from Aviston High

School.

Pete married Sandra “Sandy” (Goeddel) on October 2, 1965, in Columbia, IL.

He retired from American Steel Foundries payroll dept. in Granite City with 30+

years and previously had worked at Olin Corporation (powder mill/explosives) in

East Alton.

He enjoyed living in and being part of the community of Highland. He was a

current member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1580 for 50+ years, St. Paul

Catholic Church, Moose Lodge 2479. In previous years managed baseball,

khoury league and softball teams including the over 40 league at the VFW and K

of C for many years, bowled in leagues at Hi-Top Bowl for 40+ years, played in

horseshoe leagues and served as president for 10+ years, member of the

Jaycees also umpired in the past.

He enjoyed playing cards including euchre and rummy, playing slot machines,

watching TV including westerns, sports, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White

Sox, riding his scooter around town, fishing, spending time with family and

friends reminiscing about the good old days and his dog Poncho was a constant

companion.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra “Sandy” (Goeddel)

Feldmann; parents, Bernard and Leona Feldmann; siblings, Lawrence “Larry”

Feldmann, Bernice (Lavern) Langhauser, Mary Ann Gent, Richard “Rich”

Feldmann, Herbert “Herbie” Feldmann; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Clarence

and Margaret Goeddel; sister-in-law, Joan (Robert) Lloyd; and brother-in-law, Dale Goeddel.

Pete is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Bob) Corwin of Shiloh, IL;

granddaughter, Danielle (Orville “Greg” Owens) Carter; great-grandchildren,

Lennox Owens, Jett Owens, and Sullivan Owens; sisters-in-law, Carol Feldmann

of Aviston, IL, and Ruby Feldmann of Summerfield, IL; numerous nieces and

nephews, and many loving friends.

Memorials may be made to Highland Youth Sports Advisory Commission.

Visitation: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Meridith

Funeral Home, Highland, IL, and Thursday, July 18, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 10:00

AM, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic

Church, Highland, IL

Clergy: Rev. Pat Jakel, Pastor

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL