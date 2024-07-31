Gina Michelle Davinroy, age 43, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at her home. Gina was born on August 2, 1980, in Belleville, IL, the daughter of Joyce (nee Self) and Daniel Yearian of Lenzburg, and Gary and Sharon Groom of Carlyle.

Gina is survived by her devoted husband, Jason Davinroy, of Breese, whom she married on March 1, 2008, in Lenzburg.

Together, they shared the joy of raising their two beloved daughters, Delayni and Jayci Davinroy.

Gina is also remembered by her brother, Gary “Buddy” Groom (fiancée, Shannon Comely) of Breese; her step-siblings, Shannon (Blake) Starr of Belleville and their son Milo, Melissa (John) Brannan of Bentonville, AR and their children Ava and Emry, and Kevin (Bee) Miller of San Diego, CA; her mother-in-law, Janice Becherer of O’Fallon; sister-in-law, Jessica (Paul) Dashner of Belleville and their children, Carly and Caleigh; her favorite cousin and best friend, Nick Groom; and her cherished friends, Steve, Stacey, Taylor, Amanda, Laura, Nikki, Brandi, and Raquel.

Gina was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jack and Mary (nee Taylor) Coughlin, and Marvin and Gladys (nee Stemler) Groom.

A proud graduate of Belleville West High School (1998), Gina furthered her education by earning an associate’s degree in science from SWIC in Belleville. She was a dedicated professional, currently employed at Musick Dermatology in Shiloh, and had also contributed her talents to V & H Recreation in Breese and Kona Ice in New Baden.

Gina was a passionate Beat Dance and Soccer mom, always present for her daughterS’ activities. She shared a special bond with her beloved pets, including dogs Sophia, Lark, Mabel, Spencer, and Gizmo, and cats Lunati and Moe. A devoted enthusiast of

Stock Car racing, Gina enjoyed attending events at the Federated Auto Parts Raceway in Pevely, MO. She also embraced running 5k’s and frequenting the gym. Butterflies brought her comfort, symbolizing her vibrant spirit. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her family, particularly her husband and daughters. Gina was a remarkable 10-year post-op double organ transplant recipient, having received a kidney and pancreas.

A Funeral Service to honor Gina’s life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese, with Chaplain Timothy Bozarth officiating. Visitation will take place on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., and again on Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 9:00-11:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, the family requests that memorials be made to Gina’s daughterS’ education fund. Checks may be made payable to Jason Davinroy and can be received at the visitation or mailed to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5th St., Breese, IL 62230.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.