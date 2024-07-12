Henry J. Greer, 96, of Taylor Springs, Illinois, formerly of Greenville, Illinois, passed away on July 6, 2024 at Montgomery County Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor Springs, Illinois.

Henry was born on May 24, 1928, in Vandalia, Illinois, the son of Marvin Lee and Myrtle Margaret (Castening) Greer. On March 25, 1950, he married Mary Ellen Mahon at her parent’s home in Vandalia. They had been married for over 74 years until she preceded him in death on June 9, 2024.

Henry was a mild-mannered, hardworking, family man who enjoyed spending time with his family and playing games with his grandchildren.

In 1951, Henry was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Korean War, in the Tank Battalion. After being honorably discharged, he was a milk carrier for Prairie Farms in Litchfield, Illinois and worked on a grain and dairy farm along with his brother-in-law, Paul Bunyard, before retiring.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting, and St. Louis Cardinal baseball.

Preceding Henry in death are his wife; his parents; stepmother, Georgia Greer; siblings, Dean, John David, Helen, Betty, Elaine, Kenny; and stepbrother, Marvin Heather.

Those surviving Henry are his daughters, Annette (James) Berry of Aberdeen, Washington; Sue Reeves of Sun City, Arizona; Shirla Short of Springfield, Illinois; grandchildren, Jason, Ryan, Erin, Tracy, Rebecca; 11 great grandchildren; and stepsister, Donna Chrisman of Vandalia, Illinois.

Henry will be cremated, and the family will have a private burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery, 5063 Camp Butler Road, Springfield, Illinois 62707.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, donations be made in Henry’s honor to the Greenville VFW. Please, mail memorial contributions to the Greenville VFW, Post #1377, 2043 S. 4th St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville, IL with ceremonies.

