Iona ‘June’ Stowe, age 101, of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away peacefully, on July 24, 2024, at home, surrounded by loving family.

June, the daughter of Dallas and Nancy (Moore) Newby, was born June 11, 1923, in Tamalco, IL. She married Harold H. Bandy on July 4, 1940. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage and settled on the family farm north of Greenville until his death on April 11, 1992. In 1994, she married Melvin Donnelley of Vandalia, IL, until his death on January 6, 1999. She then moved back to Greenville and later married Dr. Oliver Stowe, DVM on November 20, 1999. They enjoyed 13 years together until his death on March 4, 2013.

In her early years, while raising her daughters, she was a farm wife and homemaker. Later, she worked at Greenville College and Floyds Orchard before returning to be a homemaker.

June was a devoted and loving Christian lady who loved to serve her Savior and tell his story in words and music. She was a long-time member of Woburn Baptist Church. After marrying Ollie, she moved her membership to the Woburn Church of Christ, where she could be found at the piano, at most church services.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husbands, Harold, Melvin, and Ollie; daughter, Dallas Sharon Ulmer; granddaughter, Julia Stewart Gannon; grandson, Kenny Nichols; grandsons-in-law, Kevin Cook and Andy Hill; 1 great-grandson; brother, Dan Newby; foster brother, Bill Strole; sister-in-law, Jeanne Newby; and brother-in-law, Del Young.

Surviving June are her daughter, Cheryl (Earl) Stewart of Mulberry Grove, Illinois; son-in-law, Duane Ulmer of Greenville, Illinois; three granddaughters, Jody (Bill) Koontz of Lafayette, Indiana, Janet Cook of Vandalia, Illinois, and Jennifer (Rex) Lappe of Greenville, Illinois; grandson-in-law, Mark Gannon of Breese, Illinois, granddaughter-in-law, Vicki Nichols of Jacksonville, Florida; 10 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; 1 great-great-great grandchild; her sister, Lora-Belle Young of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and sister-in-law, Nyla Strole of Greenville, Illinois.

June will be cremated, and the family will have a private burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, IL.

Memorials may be mailed to the Central Christian College, 911 E. Urbandale Drive, Moberly, MO 65270.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home with the ceremonies.

