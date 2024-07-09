James A. Biggs, age 59 of Carlyle, passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital on July 7, 2024.

James was born on September 10, 1964, in East Saint Louis to the late James and Janet (Burgess) Biggs. He married Lisa Wilson on March 20, 1999, and she survives in Carlyle.

James worked as a maintenance supervisor at Caseyville Nursing and Rehab for over 30 years. He loved family get-togethers and spending time with his loved ones. In his free time, he enjoyed bird watching and working in his yard. Mr. Biggs was a devoted member of the Bears Club in Centralia.

James is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Biggs; his children, James A. (Rebecca) Biggs Jr. and Troy Lee Biggs (special friend Haley Boulware); his sister, Victoria Biggs; and his nieces, Shelby Hagen and Alexis Biggs. James is also survived by his loving furry friend, Maggie.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Biggs are suggested to his family and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.