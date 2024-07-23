Jerome J. “Jerry” Mondt, age 78, of Aviston, Illinois, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2024, at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. He was born on January 14, 1946, in Breese, Illinois, the son of the late Edward and Sophia Mondt (nee Renschen).

Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Ann Langhauser, his brother, Andrew Mondt, and brother-in-law, Bob (Shirley) Gruender.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Anna Marie Mondt (nee Gruender) of Aviston, whom he married on April 4, 1988, in St. Louis, Missouri. He is also survived by his children: Amy (Jim) Moss of Trenton, Jen (Steve) Dilley of Shiloh, and Jeff (Jenny) Mondt of Aviston; step-children: Joann (fiance, Mike Rimar) Patrick of St. Charles, MO, and Deann (Heather Arcand) Hughes of Janesville, WI; grandchildren: Noah Moss, Jordan Mondt (special friend, Tedd Weissner), Walker Mondt, Sophia Mondt, Harrison Mondt, Kirsten (Jamie) Nowicki, Rob Patrick, Michelle (Cha McDonald) Dunn, and Kelsey (Victoria) Harris; great-grandchildren: Gracie and Kamryn Dunn, and Abigail Nowicki; siblings: Julie (Tom) Holtmann of Breese and Edward (JoAnn) Mondt of Kansas City, MO; brother-in-law, Ralph

Langhauser of Breese; as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Jerry proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He dedicated his life to farming, driving school buses for Central Community High School and Aviston Grade School, and later retired from Central Community High School where he worked in maintenance. He was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston, a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 269, Mondt-Lampe American Legion Post 1239 in Aviston, and a former volunteer for the Aviston Fire Department. Jerry enjoyed his time on the farm, golfing, playing pinochle, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, but his greatest joy was found in spending time with his family.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Von Deeke presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Aviston.

Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese and again on Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at ww.mossfuneralhome.com.