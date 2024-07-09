Jordan C. Losier, 27, of Vandalia, IL, passed away Friday, July 05, 2024, at his home.

Per the family’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 19, 2024 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Pee Wee Denton officiating.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to services from 10:00-11:00 AM, Friday, July 19, 2024, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Family of Jordan Losier to aide with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Jordan Cole Losier was born on April 19, 1997 in Greenville, IL, the son of Eric Richard Losier and Bethany Breeze (Davis) Householder. Jordan was a kitchen manager at Kahuna’s Burgers in Greenville.

He obtained his GED and then furthered his passion to grow cannabis; receiving a certificate from St. Louis University for cannabis science and operations. He loved to cook and free style rap. More than anything, he loved being a brother, an uncle, and was looking forward to the day that he would become a father.

Jordan will forever be missed by his father, Eric Losier of Vandalia; mother, Bethany and husband Nathen Householder of Ramsey; fiancé, Laney Harrison of Effingham; former step-father, Antoine Peebles; brothers, Marcus Losier, Drew Losier, Austin Davis, Solgier Willis, Devon Peebles, and Kaleb Peebles; sisters, Shayla Perez and Khloe Perez; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, & friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.