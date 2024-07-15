Joseph Ferd Foppe, SGT, U.S. Army, Ret., age 58, of Texico, IL, and formerly of Germantown and Breese, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, WI. He was born October 30, 1965, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, a son of Ronald L. and Carole A., nee Stukenberg, Foppe of Jamestown.

In addition to his parents, Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Diane Foppe, nee Reitz, of Texico, whom he married April 1, 1989, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese; children, Jim (fiancée Louise Ricketts) Foppe of St. Louis, MO, Drew (Caitlin) Foppe of Troy, and David (Kate) Foppe of Glen Carbon; granddaughter, Ava Foppe and was highly anticipating the birth of his second granddaughter; siblings, Bill (Denise) Foppe of Breese, Tom (JoAnn) Foppe of Jamestown, John (Christine) Foppe of Breese, Ron (Kerry) Foppe of Breese, Jim (Emma) Foppe of Fayetteville, GA, Patrick (Katie) Foppe of Edwardsville, and Paul (Christine) Foppe of Jamestown; mother-in-law, Mary Reitz, nee Kutterer, of Breese; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dave “Doc” (Jane) Reitz of Breese, Sue Willis of O’Fallon, and Pat (Don) Henrichs of St. Rose; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Joseph was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Fredric “Doc” Reitz; brother-in-law, Rick Willis IV; and nephew, Bryn Willis.

Joseph was a graduate of Mater Dei Catholic High School and furthered his education at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. Following college, Joseph founded Foppe Displays in Breese, a company specializing in billboards.

Throughout his career, he also ventured into insurance, real estate, and eventually served as the operations manager of Foppe Visual Communications.

In 2006, at the age of 40, Joseph joined the United States Army Reserves. His commitment led him to active duty in 2007, where he served with the 10th Psychological Operations Battalion during Operation Iraqi Freedom, returning home in 2008. He later served in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012, returning home after

sustaining injuries. Joseph concluded his military career working with the Army Corps of Engineers and was later honorably discharged and retired from the United States Army in 2013 with the rank of Sergeant.

Joseph was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Salem and previously belonged to St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. He was actively involved in community organizations including the Germantown American Legion Post 325, CVMA – Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (current Treasurer), and Patriot Guard Riders. Joseph also served as Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 273 and was a former member of the Germantown Kernel Nut Club.

Joseph’s passions extended into the outdoors where he enjoyed motorcycle and horse and buggy riding, hunting, and fishing. He took great pride in ranching horses and chickens, but above all else, Joseph cherished his role as a dedicated family man and reveled in his role as a loving grandfather. Joseph was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger!

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. James Nall and Fr. Louis Studer, O.M.I. concelebrating. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese with full military honors accorded.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2024, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Friday, July 19, 2024, from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to CVMA – Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (www.cvma245.com) (www.combatvet.us) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.