Judith Ann Glassmaker, age 79 of Los Angeles, CA, died Sunday, July 7, 2024, at her home in Los Angeles, CA.

She was born on Friday, December 1, 1944, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Russell and Elva (nee Klaus) Glassmaker.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ.

Judith was born in Highland, IL. She grew up on a farm east of Alhambra, IL and graduated from Highland High School in 1962. She worked several years for Eastern Airlines in Chicago, IL, then lived in California and later Hawaii for many years. In June of 2021, she moved to Los Angeles, CA. She worked many years for Wells Fargo Bank. Having moved a number of times, she enjoyed remodeling and updating her residences. She was a Don Ho and Elvis Presley fan.

Survivors include:

Cousin – Lois M. Cremin, Alhambra, IL

Cousin – Karen S. (Dennis) Ammann, Baldwin, MO

Cousin – Barbara (Pat) Kennedy, Tucson, AZ

Cousin – Beverly A. Boeschen, Atlanta, GA

Cousin – Carl U. Conrad, Alhambra, IL

Cousin – Gary (Jeanne) Huber, Trenton, IL

Step Aunt – Carole Augustin, Grantfork, IL

Step Cousin – Debby Meffert

Step Cousin – Peggy Haukap

Step Cousin – Teri Testerman

Step Cousin – Donna Munie

Step Cousin – Brent Augustin

Step Cousin – Bruce Augustin

Many dear friends including – Mary Ann Frueh and Danielle Frueh

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Russell Emil Glassmaker – Died 9/5/2004

Mother – Elva Elizabeth Glassmaker, nee Klaus – Died 2/26/2007

Cousin – Diane M. Straube – Died 06/27/2002

Cousin – Darrel F. Nungesser – Died 12/24/2017

Cousin – Thomas Glassmaker – Died 7/03/2016

Step Cousin – Lori Augustin – Died 8/12/1979

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Nancy L. Brooks, Interim Pastor, Grantfork United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork United Church of Christ.