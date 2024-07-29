Judith E. “Judie” Hogg, age 71, of Carlyle, passed away at her home on Friday, July 26, 2024. Born on July 10, 1953, in Toronto, Canada, she was the beloved daughter of the late Florence “Betty” (née Flear) Baxter and Neil “Irish” McPherson.

In addition to her parents, Judie was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Thomas “Hoggie” Hogg, whom she married on June 6, 1976, at the First Congregational Church in Highland and who passed away on March 27, 2014. She was also preceded by her step-father, Richard Baxter; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alois and Georgia (née Fohne)

Hogg; and brothers-in-law, Paul Grapperhaus and Darrell Riegel.

Judie is survived by her loving children: Tiffany (Jay) Meyer of Breese, Brandon (Jessica) Hogg of Carlyle, Zachary (Britni) Hogg of Carlyle, Patrick (Kristen) Hogg of Mascoutah, and Garrett (Laura) Hogg of Carlyle; and her treasured grandchildren: Riley and Falynn Meyer, Michael, Daniel, Lucas, and Charlotte Hogg, Natylie, Gabriel, Elyza, and Sebastian Hogg, Tinley, Daxton, and Camden Hogg, and Parker and Liam Hogg; brothers, David (Jeanna) McPherson of Highland and Steven (Joanne) McPherson of Hill City, SD; as well as her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Edna Grapperhaus of St. Rose, Rose (Don) Thole of Riverview, FL, Pat Riegel of Trenton, Stan (friend Pat Mesnard) Hogg of Breese, and Rick Hogg of Highland. Judie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Judie began her career as a licensed cosmetologist after graduating high school and later owned and operated Mothers & Others in Highland. Her professional journey continued as she worked as a paraprofessional at District 12 grade school in Breese. A dedicated community member, she was a charter member of the Breese Junior Women’s Club and a former 4-H Leader. Her passions included quilting, photographing sunsets, gardening (where she truly had a green thumb), and traveling, with fond memories of visits to Hawaii and Canada to see family and friends. Above all, Judie cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren, always supporting them at their school and sporting

events. She found joy and comfort in the signs of Cardinals, Butterflies, and Feathers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to NubAbility Athletics Foundation and will be received at the Celebration of Life or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.