Keri Ann Nelson, age 37 of Greenville, passed away at home Friday, July5, 2024.

Keri Ann, the daughter of William D. Nelson and Willa J. (Worstell) Benzin, was born August 27, 1986 in Greenville. She grew up in Greenville, attended the local schools in her youth. The family moved and Keri attended and graduated Fairmont High School in West Virginia.

Keri spent her career in food management. She was often known for “running a tight ship” when in charge of a restaurant. Her employees always enjoyed Keri, and she enjoyed helping people and serving the public.

Keri leaves behind her two fur-babies, Winnie and Handsome. She was a loving and caring mother to her dogs. She is survived by her mother Willa of Vandalia, father William so survives, her sister Kirsten Stark and husband Matthew, sister Kayla Nelson, nieces and nephews: Allen, Ryder, Gunner, Trent, Harliquinn, and Kameron. She was also the great-aunt of 4. Keri also leaves behind a host of friends.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.