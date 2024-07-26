Ling Y. Munsell of Highland, IL passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday July 24, 2024. A daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and colleague, Ling was born in Shanghai China in July 11,1937 to Joseph and Alice Yoh. She immigrated to the United States in 1958 to pursue an advanced degree in chemistry at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where she met her future husband Benedict Walther Munsell (deceased) and later became a naturalize U.S. citizen. She went on to be an integral part of a breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research at Washington University in St. Louis as a chemist. She loved to cook, fly gliders, garden, play the cello, travel and farm. She is survived by her daughter Laura A. (James) Severson, of Charleston Illinois, her son Andrew W. (Inga) Munsell of Brighton, Colorado, grandson Thomas A. (Megan) Smith of Pacifica, California and granddaughter Isabelle C. Munsell of Ft. Collins, Colorado. Surviving siblings including George Yoh, Ming Chu, James Yoh and a sister in Shanghai. The family requests in lieu of sending flowers or gifts, that those monies be donated to Siteman Cancer Center – New Layout (advancementform.com) <https://wustl. advancementform.com/campaign/ siteman-v2/give?sc=SM>

Family Private services will be at a later date.