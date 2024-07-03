Lorine Mary Schmidt, nee Albers, age 93, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at Breese Nursing Home. She was born January 15, 1931 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Alphonse and Christina, nee Kniepmann, Albers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo “Buster” Schmidt, whom she married May 27, 1952 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and who died August 27, 1987; daughter, Doris Ray; grandson, Bret Sander; brother, Leo Albers; sister, Viola Albers; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gertrude (Robert) Wurm.

Lorine is survived by her children, Karen (John) Sander of Jefferson City, MO and Nancy (John) Schomaker of New Baden; son-in-law, Mike Ray of Riverton; grandchildren, Lisa (Kevin) Hammond of Jefferson City, MO, Christopher (Danielle) Schomaker of New Baden, Sarah (Jeremy) Richter of Mascoutah, and Alicia (Garrett) Harney of Springfield; and great-grandchildren, Gabe and Cooper Hammond, Nora Schomaker, Avery and Chase Richter, and Sophia and Noah Harney.

In her younger years, Lorine worked at St. Boniface Church Convent in Germantown and later at the Trenton Shoe Factory before devoting herself to raising her children. After they were grown, she resumed work at Arrow Group Industries, Mater Dei High School, and retired from St. Joseph’s Hospital in April 2001 after many years in housekeeping.

Lorine was an active member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, where she contributed tirelessly. She was involved with the Altar Sodality, Resurrection Choir, and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Lorine volunteered at church rummage sales, cleaned and worked in the rectory, and prepared communion hosts for special masses. She was also a member of the Breese Senior Citizens and an Honorary Member of St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, where she found joy in bringing communion to patients.

Outside of her community service, Lorine found pleasure in quilting and cherished time spent with friends and family, particularly during vacations and travels.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. James Nall presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2024 from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Church or in the form of Masses and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.