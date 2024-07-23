Margaret A. “Meg” Schiefer, age 55, of Albers, passed away Friday, July 19, 2024, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 26, 1968, in Elk Grove Village, daughter of Mary Lou Pellicane (nee Herman) of Round Lake and the late Anthony Pellicane.

Meg is survived by her devoted husband Randy Schiefer of Albers, whom she married on May 1, 1999, at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton, receiving the Catholic Blessing in October 1999. She is also survived by her cherished daughters, Erin Schiefer and Jordyn Schiefer, both of Albers; loving sister, Mary Rose (Tim) Yoho of Round Lake and their children, Lee, Ethan, and Natalie Yoho; caring father-in-law, Robert Schiefer of Aviston; and dear brother-in-law, Jeff (Shelly) Schiefer of Aviston and their children, Alex and Cody Schiefer.

In addition to her father, Meg was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Eunice Schiefer.

Meg earned her associate’s degree in business and dedicated 26 years of service as an administrative assistant at Schaeffer Manufacturing in St. Louis. She was a faithful member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers, where she served as a lector and eucharistic minister. Meg actively contributed to her community as a former Lioness, a member

of the Breese Junior Women’s Club, and a former den mother for the Albers Brownies and Girl Scout Troops. She found joy in crafting, scrapbooking, and cherished moments spent with family and friends. Meg had a special place in her heart for her fur babies, Macie, Sally, and Patches.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers with Fr. Matthew Elie presiding and Deacon Glen Netemeyer assisting. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Albers.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2024, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, July 25, 2024, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.