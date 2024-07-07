Mary Ann Spaeth, age 99, of Trenton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born April 18, 1925 in Albers, a daughter of the late George and Mary, nee Huene, Holtmann.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Spaeth, whom she married September 7, 1949 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and who died May 27, 2001; daughters, Carol Woodrum and Diane Mottola; siblings, Raymond (Adeline) Holtmann, Clarence (Isabelle) Holtmann, Alice Toennies, Dolores (Cyril) Poettker, Ruth (Ron) Huegen, and Loretta (Cal) Schwend; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Emil and Emma, nee Kuhn, Spaeth; and brother-in-law, Charles Spaeth.

Mary Ann is survived by her son, Jim (Shirley) Spaeth of Trenton; son-in-law, Frank Mottola of Trenton; grandchildren, Lisa (Rick) Ernst, Tim (Annie) Mottola, Randy (Angie) Spaeth, Jeremy (Jenn) Spaeth, Nick (Amber) Spaeth, Alec (special friend, Adam Joseph) Spaeth, Christopher (Jodi) Koch, Brian (special friend, Jessica Sidell) Woodrum, and Brad (Rebecca Weeks) Woodrum; ten great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, David (Dot) Holtmann of New Baden; and brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Adrian (Trudy) Toennies of Trenton and Bernetta Spaeth of Sorento.

Mary Ann dedicated her life to caring for her family, excelling as a homemaker and seamstress at Marine Garment Factory in Highland. She was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and the Altar Sodality. Mary Ann found joy in sewing, following the St. Louis Cardinals, and above all, treasured her family dearly.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. George Zieba presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.

Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Tuesday, July 9, 2024 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or St. Mary Parish and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

