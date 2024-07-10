Maurice Joseph Dulle, 79, of Mascoutah, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 7, 2024. He was born July 26, 1944 in Breese, IL, the son of Joseph and Agnes, nee Eilerman, Dulle. He married Karen Querio April 28, 1973 at St. Clair Catholic Church in O’Fallon, IL and she currently still resides on their farm in Mascoutah.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer (Blaine) Hilmes of Carlyle, IL, and Jamie (Mark) Reasoner of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Brittany (Daniel) Buss, Brianne (Colten) Shimer, Brenna (Alex) VonBokel, Colin, Jacob, Annalise, and Joshua Hilmes, and Hendrick, Madelynn, and Stella Reasoner; and great-grandchildren, Laney and Charlie Buss, and Hudson VonBokel; a brother, Stanley (Judy) Dulle; a sister, Mary Jo (Brian) Kramer; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Dulle. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, David Dulle, Jean & Bill Biekert, Jimmy Dulle, and Anita & Harley Rennhoff.

Maurice was a hard working man and spent his life working from dawn to dusk as a farmer and carpenter. He loved life on the farm and in his later years of life bought a cabin out in the woods and enjoyed spending time there. He was a man of faith, devout Catholic and active member of St. George Parish in New Baden.

Maurice enjoyed deer hunting, fishing with his grandchildren, playing cards, riding his bike, reading the newspaper, and telling stories, but most of all spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. George Zieba officiating.

Mr. Dulle donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine for scientific research for the continuing education of our future doctors.

Memorials made in memory of Maurice may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Overland Park, KS.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.