Merna Joy Cawi, 89, of Highland, IL, most recently of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on

Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

She was born on December 27, 1934, in Valley Park, MO, to William & Elizabeth (nee

Milton) Morris. On December 23, 1953, she married Thomas F. Cawi in Waterloo, IL.

To know Merna was to know of her world travels. Stories of adventures near and far told

of a life well-traveled and full of memories. From Thailand to Egypt and from the Garden

of Gethsemane to the Arc de Triomphe, working for TWA not only brought opportunities

for such great travel but gave Merna the biggest sense of pride. To have a job you love

is no simple feat. To have had a job that still brought the biggest smile to your face 34

years into retirement is astonishing. Merna attended Waterloo high school where she

graduated early at 16 yrs. old in the class of 1951 and went on to attend SIUC. Bowling

for Concord Bowl and Square Dancing were just some of her favorites throughout the

years.

Merna retired early at 55 and spent her retirement years doing what she loved. You

could find her most days in her garden and was known in Highland for her hybridized

Irises (from Schreiner’s Gardens in Salem, OR). She opened her garden up for viewing every Mother’s Day and loved watching the joy it brought to others. An avid reader, you could also find her nestled into her big blue comfy reading chair most afternoons. A frequenter of Ponderosa and KFC, and then later Faith Countryside Homes and then Eden Village’s Independent Living Center, there was never a salad bar that Merna didn’t enjoy. Merna thoroughly enjoyed her STL Rams (until 2016…thank you very much Stan Kroenke) and her beloved STL Cardinals.

A life well-traveled, well read, and well lived is what some can only dream of, but Merna

lived it with her every being.

Merna was preceded in death by her parents, William & Elizabeth Morris; sons, Michael Thomas Cawi, Mark Douglas Cawi; and brother and sister-in-law, Vernon (Shirley)

Cawi.

She was survived by her husband, Thomas F. Cawi, Glen Carbon, IL; daughter, Sheri

Lorz, Athol, ID; daughters-in-law, Barb Cawi, Highland, IL, Susanna Hughes, Bamberg,

Germany; grandchildren, Eric (Hesper) Cawi, Honolulu, HI, Cheryl (Joe) Kovarik, Glen

Carbon, IL, Leslie Wilson Torres, Bamberg, Germany; great grandchildren, Aaliyah

Wilson Torres, Bamberg, Germany, Adrien Wilson Torres, Bamberg, Germany, Caleb

Kovarik, Glen Carbon, IL, Brianna Kovarik, Glen Carbon, IL; brother, Neil (Barbara)

Morris, Apollo Beach, FL; and sister-in-law, Ann (Charles) Brickey, Nashville, IL

Memorial donations may be made to the Highland Lions Club

Memorial Graveside Service: Friday, August 9, 2024, 11:00 am, at Highland City

Cemetery

Clergy: Pastor Matt Embry, Mosaic Church, Highland, IL

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL