Mitchell David Abbott, 26, of Hillsboro, IL passed away Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 7:18 p.m. at his residence. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL, with funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Rev. Randy Sands will officiate. Burial will be in Donnellson Cemetery in Donnellson, IL.

Mitchell was born on March 31, 1998, in Springfield, IL, to David Spaeth and Donna (Miller) Abbott. He was a 2016 Graduate of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, IL and attended Lincoln Land Community College and Kaskaskia College. Mitchell was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, IL, 4-H, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He also loved to play Poker and had played in Poker tournaments around the area. Mitchell had worked in the office for H&R Block.

Mitchell is survived by his parents, David Spaeth and Donna Abbott of Hillsboro, IL; sister, Amanda (husband, Shaun) Crites of Perryville, MO; grandmother, Bernetta Spaeth of Hillsboro, IL and several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was preceded by his grandparents, Charles Spaeth and Maynard & Virginia Miller.

Memorials are suggested to Donnellson Cemetery in Donnellson, IL.