Pearl M. Richter, age 96, of Breese, passed away Friday July 12, 2024, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. She was born April 22, 1928, in Marydale, a daughter of the late Herman and Rose, nee Luebbers, Hempen.

In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent F. Richter, whom she married September 3, 1951, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Marydale and who died December 19, 1988; her longtime companion, Art Kueneke; siblings, Adrian Hempen, Bob Hempen, Lloyd Hempen, Harold Hempen, Marian (Jerome) Whitehead, and Donny (Maxine) Hempen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Ann, nee Zurliene, Richter; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Emil (Bertha) Richter, Alphonse (Emma) Richter, Virginia (Ralph) Mattingly, Josephine (Herman) Dierkes, Hildegard Richter, Loretta (Harry) Ahner, Henrietta (Lawrence) Hilmes, Rudy Richter, and Jim (Blondie) Richter.

Pearl is survived by her children, Dan Richter of Breese and Marilyn Richter of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Lucas Richter, Abigail Richter, and Jonathan Richter; great-granddaughter, Audrey Marks; sister, Evelyn (Rudy) Piazza of St. Louis, MO; sisters-in-law, Joyce Hempen of Marydale and Joyce Hempen of Chicago; and nieces and nephews.

Pearl dedicated over 50 years of her life to the nursing field, primarily at St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she served as an LPN in Respiratory Therapy. She was a committed member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and its Altar Sodality in Breese, as well as a member of the Breese American Legion Auxiliary Unit 252. Pearl found joy in quilting, tending to her yard, and was an avid runner in her younger years, later enjoying daily walks. Known for her caring nature, Pearl was highly regarded for her exceptional caretaking skills and service to others.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Dementia Society of America and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

