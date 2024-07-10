Pearl Marie Cruthis, age 86, of Sorento, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2024 at her residence.

Pearl was born on January 16, 1938, in Bulpitt, Illinois to Raymond and Lucille (Holmes) Smith. She married Joy Cruthis on June 12, 1955, in Sorento, Illinois. Pearl and Joy shared 61 years of marriage together before he preceded her in death on June 16, 2016. She was a proud homemaker.

She is survived by her sons, Randy (Stacey) Cruthis; and Roger (Gina) Cruthis; and only granddaughter, Sophie Cruthis of New York City, New York.

Private interment at Sunnyside Cemetery (Sorento, IL) will be held.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento, Illinois with arrangements.

Please visit www. assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Pearl or to offer condolences to the family.