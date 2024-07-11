Phyllis A. Litteken

She was born on Friday, September 9, 1960, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Chester and Rose (nee Thole) Litteken.
She was the partner of Mike (Cookie) Cook. They shared over 20 years together. Phyl was born into a large family with four other siblings and attended Triad High School where she met countless lifelong friends. After high school, she worked many years at Jakel Electric in Highland, IL. Phyl was an accomplished softball player and was a coach for her niece’s softball team for many years. She loved spending time with family and friends, traveling and participating in community activities to give back and help others. In 1965, Chet and Roses Tavern was purchased by her parents and Phyl became a major asset in helping her parents grow the business before she herself took ownership in 1991. Phyls Chet and Roses remained a staple in Marine, IL, known for some of the best cheeseburgers in town, great drinks and a lively atmosphere. One of her favorite events and the largest of the year has always been the annual Turtle Fry.
Survivors include:
Life Partner – Michael J. “Cookie” Cook
Brother – Gary J. (Deb) Litteken, Saint Jacob, IL
Brother – Randall A. “Randy” (Jill) Litteken, Saint Jacob, IL
Brother – Duane S. “Bubba” Litteken, Marine, IL
Niece – Monica (Dane) Hartlein
Nephew – Travis (Susan) Litteken
Nephew – Nathan Litteken
Nephew – Cody (Kaitlyn) Litteken
Nephew – Grant (Tara) Litteken
Niece – Katie (Mike) Lager
Nephew – Colton (Shelby) Timms
Great Nephews and Nieces – Camryn Harlein; Reese Litteken; Calvin Litteken; Ryker Litteken; June Litteken; Brylee Litteken; Sawyer Timms; Hudson Timms
She was preceded in death by:
Father – Chester S. Litteken – Died 11/14/1995
Mother – Rose V. Litteken, nee Thole – Died 6/01/2013
Sister – Carol L. “Lit” Anderson – Died 6/20/2013
Brother-In-Law – Steven R. Anderson – Died 2/21/2019
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Interment will be at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Marine, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marine Volunteer Fire Department.