Phyllis A. Litteken, age 63 of Marine, IL, died Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Friday, September 9, 1960, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Chester and Rose (nee Thole) Litteken.

She was the partner of Mike (Cookie) Cook. They shared over 20 years together. Phyl was born into a large family with four other siblings and attended Triad High School where she met countless lifelong friends. After high school, she worked many years at Jakel Electric in Highland, IL. Phyl was an accomplished softball player and was a coach for her niece’s softball team for many years. She loved spending time with family and friends, traveling and participating in community activities to give back and help others. In 1965, Chet and Roses Tavern was purchased by her parents and Phyl became a major asset in helping her parents grow the business before she herself took ownership in 1991. Phyls Chet and Roses remained a staple in Marine, IL, known for some of the best cheeseburgers in town, great drinks and a lively atmosphere. One of her favorite events and the largest of the year has always been the annual Turtle Fry.

Survivors include:

Life Partner – Michael J. “Cookie” Cook

Brother – Gary J. (Deb) Litteken, Saint Jacob, IL

Brother – Randall A. “Randy” (Jill) Litteken, Saint Jacob, IL

Brother – Duane S. “Bubba” Litteken, Marine, IL

Niece – Monica (Dane) Hartlein

Nephew – Travis (Susan) Litteken

Nephew – Nathan Litteken

Nephew – Cody (Kaitlyn) Litteken

Nephew – Grant (Tara) Litteken

Niece – Katie (Mike) Lager

Nephew – Colton (Shelby) Timms

Great Nephews and Nieces – Camryn Harlein; Reese Litteken; Calvin Litteken; Ryker Litteken; June Litteken; Brylee Litteken; Sawyer Timms; Hudson Timms

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Chester S. Litteken – Died 11/14/1995

Mother – Rose V. Litteken, nee Thole – Died 6/01/2013

Sister – Carol L. “Lit” Anderson – Died 6/20/2013

Brother-In-Law – Steven R. Anderson – Died 2/21/2019

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marine Volunteer Fire Department.