Ralph E. Cooley, age 74 of Pocahontas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Mr. Cooley was born in Wheatfield Township on January 21,1950, a son of Homer E. and Agnes (Reupke) Cooley. He married Esther Meskil at Smith Grove Baptist Church on December 20, 1969. Ralph retired from Bluff Equipment in Highland, where he worked for several years as a mechanic. Ralph had many hobbies and interests, but of his greatest passions was farming. He loved working in the fields, collecting International Harvester tractors, going to tractor shows and on tractor rides through the countryside. Ralph was a hard worker, but also enjoyed spending time with his family. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting.

Ralph Cooley is survived by his son, Herbert L. Cooley of Pocahontas; his grandchildren, Brandon L. Cooley (Shelby Spengler) of Greenville, Jacob E. Cooley (Heather) of Pocahontas, Cheyenne M. Cooley of Alton, and Samantha L. Cooley of Hollister, MO; his great grandchildren, Jackson E. Cooley, Halle L. Cooley, Selene Smith, Silas Barbier, Stephen Barbier, Karmaline Hensley, Desteny Hensley, and Jameson Hensley; his siblings, Rose Taylor (Jesse) of Carlyle, Betty Meskil (Ed) of Carlyle, Peggy Cooley of O’Fallon, IL, Iva Miller of Florissant, Mo, Ruth Rakers (Keith) of New Baden, Richard Cooley (Lois) of Export, PA, and Raymond Cooley (Linda) of Walnut Hill, IL; and his in-laws, Ron Kohrmann of Bartelso and Mike Essington of Carlyle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Agnes Cooley; his wife, Esther Cooley on August 25, 2006; and his in-laws, Shirley Kohrmann and Julie Sue Essington.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231, with Rev. Glenn Kreider, officiating. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery near Keyesport. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Friday, July 26, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, and on Saturday, July 27 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Cooley are suggested to the family and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.