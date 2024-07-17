Ray Donald Richert, 93, passed away on July 16, 2024 at Hamilton County Hospital in McLeansboro, IL. Ray was born May 18, 1931 in a farmhouse in South Cayuga Township, Haldimand County, Ontario, Canada, minutes before his identical twin Fay Ronald, to Edward Harvey and Mary Rosetta (Reichheld) Richert.

In 1949 Ray and Fay together left Canada for the States and Concordia Teacher’s College in Chicago,IL. Ray met Norma Mae Detlaff while supply teaching at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lynch, North Dakota and after Ray graduated, Norma and Ray were married at Lynch, on June 19, 1953.

Ray’s teaching career took him to Trinity Lutheran Church Arenzville, IL, Peace Lutheran Church, Detroit, MI, Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Huron, MI, and lastly Trinity Lutheran Church, Hoffman, IL. They made many special lifelong friends at each congregation. Ray served in many capacities throughout his career, Principal, Teacher, Youth Director, Organist, Choir Director, Sunday School Superintendent, Director of Christian Education, Music Director, Athletic Director and Coach. Norma supported Ray with his career helping out and filling in where needed. They enjoyed 61 years together. Ray & Norma enjoyed travelling and visited 49 states. When Norma became ill Ray tended to her needs and later visited her at Healthcare Center daily throughout her long illness.

Ray was a big hockey fan. Growing up in Canada, Ray played hockey and in 1948-49 his team won the Jr. D Championship. Ray coached his son’s hockey and baseball teams and he and Norma loved watching his kids and grandkids sporting events, attending as many as possible. They also liked to watch and support the Carlyle Indians. Ray was an avid Blues and Cardinals fan and loved going to their games and watching them at home.

Ray was always busy and was a member and often an officer of Lutheran Layman’s League, Hoffman Men’s Club, and Hoffman Lion’s Club and through the years he especially enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing cards and frequently participated in area Euchre tournaments. Ray never met a stranger and struck up conversations with all he met, truly interested in their life stories and experiences. Ray cherished time spent with family and friends and always enjoyed family events and get togethers.

On July 16, 2017 Ray married Ruby Fuller in Carmi, IL and she survives in Carmi. Other survivors include Sons, Terry Richert of Carmi and Rick and Yvonne Richert of Marion, IL, Daughter Becky and Joel Wessel of Carlyle, Grandsons Dustin and Amanda Richert and their children Juliana and Cooper, and Cody and Meg Richert and Skylar, his half-brothers Gay and Lori and David Richert, his step mother Orpha Richert all of Fisherville ON, CA, his sister-in-law Dorene Richert of New Haven, IN, and many dear nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and step son Tim Farris.

Preceding him in death were his wife Norma, his parents, his sister Erma and Bruce Waltham, His twin brother Fay, His father and mother in-law Arnold and Margaret Detlaff, his brother in-laws Robert and Clara Belle Detlaff and Ralph and Ruth Detlaff and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins and stepson Jackie Farris.

Funeral services will be Saturday July 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, IL at 11:00 and visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 until the service. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries or Trinity Lutheran School and Church, Hoffman, IL and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231

Well done thou good and faithful servant!