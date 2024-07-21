Robert G. “Bob” Kunz, 68, of St. Jacob, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at his

home.

He was born on January 16, 1956, in Highland, IL, to Richard and Cecilia (nee Reinhardt) Kunz.

On November 5, 1983, he married Tina Seger in Marine, IL.

Bob has lived in St. Jacob his entire life and graduated from Triad High School in 1975. After high school, Bob went into farming for a while, then was a Union Laborer, and finally he was a St. Jacob Township employee and Board Member and remained a Board Member after he retired. He greatly enjoyed his retired life, getting to spend a lot of time with his family.

Bob loved watching his grandsons play baseball, was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and liked raising Holstein calves. He was a kind and compassionate man who loved his family dearly and would do anything he could for those he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Cecilia Kunz; mother and father-in-law, Dwain and Janet Seger; siblings, Richard Kunz Jr., Robin Lynn Kunz; and brother-in-law, Louie Barker.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Tina Kunz, St. Jacob, IL; sons, Tyler (Anita) Kunz, St. Jacob, IL, Tanner Kunz, St. Jacob, IL; grandchildren, Lane Kunz, Jase Kunz; sister, Carol (Jim) Kunz Bowles; brother-in-law, Scott (Karen) Seger; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Keystone Cemetery or the Troy Food Bank

Visitation: Monday, July 22, 2024, 5:00 to 8:00 pm, and Tuesday, July 23, 2024, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland IL

Funeral Service: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 11:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Clergy: Fr. Kevin Laughery, Pastor, St. James Catholic Church, St. Jacob, IL

Interment: Keystone Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL