Sonya Diane Wrone, age 60, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2024, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Sonya was born May 17, 1964, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Robert and Velma Risinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert “Robbie” Risinger, Joseph “Joey” Risinger; and her daughter, Rachel Wrone.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (Amber) Frey and Tyler Wrone; a daughter, Amber Frey; her sister, Iva Littell; her grandchildren, Tessa (Darren) Dunbar, Landyn Koontz, Bobby Frey, Zoey Frey, Kailee Wilkerson, Hannah Wilkerson, Nolyn Dunbar, Jazmyn Dunbar, nieces and nephews.

Sonya spent her life as a caregiver, always trying to help her friends and family. She was strong-minded and the one person you would always want on your side. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo in her spare time. Sonya was a treasure and will be greatly missed by all she knew.

A Memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Tamalco Christian Church (1798 Tamalco Ave, Tamalco, IL) near Keyesport. Visitation will be held prior to memorial service at 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Sonya are suggested to Tamalco Christian Church. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.