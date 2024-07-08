Travis R. Knolhoff, 34 of Breese, IL passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, MO surrounded by his family.

Travis was born on September 27, 1989 at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese to Stewart and Brenda (Vonder Haar) Knolhoff. On August 31, 2013, Travis married his beloved wife and high school sweetheart Kourtney Nelson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoyleton, IL. Together they had 3 daughters; Averie (8), Hollie (6) and Sadie (2).

Travis was a selfless person and lived his life with a warm, friendly personality and had a strong work ethic. He was known for his heartwarming smile and his ability to fix anything. He was a 2008 graduate of Mater Dei Catholic High School and 2009 graduate of Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, TN. At the age of 16, Travis began working at Excel Bottling Co, in Breese, IL and was instrumental in expanding production capacity and bringing Ski and other Excel soda products to Clinton County and beyond. In 2018 he began working as a Pipeline Technician at Energy Transfer in St. Jacob, IL.

In addition to his wife, daughters and parents, Travis is survived by his brother Bradley (Erika) Knolhoff and their sons Bennett, Clark, Evan, Addin, and Wyatt of Carlyle; his sister Kelsey (John) Hemann and their daughter Sophia of Highland; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Doug and Jane Nelson of Breese; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Daniel (Kirsten) Nelson and their children Maybree, Nolan, and Reid of Beckemeyer; Grandmother-in-law Elli “Oma” Nelson of Breese; aunts and uncles Ralph (Wanda) Twenhafel, Wayne (Joyce) Knolhoff, Carla Knolhoff, Gary Knolhoff, Barb (Tom) Fiorenzi, Bob Vonder Haar, Jeff (Carla) Vonder Haar, Carla (Todd) Schneider, Marla (Bob) Mensing, and Carl (Lisa) Vonder Haar. Travis is also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

Travis was preceded in death by his grandparents Wilbert and Helen (Tyberendt) Knolhoff, Charles and Lorraine (Varel) Vonder Haar, aunt and Godmother Shirley Twenhafel, uncle Glenn Knolhoff, and cousin Austin Vonder Haar.

Travis loved his family dearly and was an avid outdoorsman. He found refuge at the Nelson family’s property in Golconda, IL where he enjoyed deer and turkey hunting.

Travis fought a courageous year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Dr Patrick Grierson, his staff, and all of the nurses at South County Siteman Cancer center held a very special place in his heart. The family is appreciative of the great care provided by them, along with the doctors and nurses at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, IL on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 11:00 AM with Fr. Jose Jacob and Fr. George Mauck, celebrating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, and on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, from 9:00-10:30 AM.

Memorials in the memory of Travis may be made to an education fund for his daughters (checks made payable to Edward Jones), the Jared Burke Foundation, or the Hal Hempen Foundation. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.