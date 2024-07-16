Willie Leon “Bill” Dothager, 96, of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away Monday, July 8, 2024, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, IL.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at First Baptist Church, Mulberry Grove, IL, with Pastor Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Mulberry Grove City Cemetery, Mulberry Grove, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the church in Mulberry Grove, IL. Memorials: First Baptist Church, Mulberry Grove, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

He was born July 18, 1927, in Seminary Township in Fayette County, IL, the son of Walter F. & Idola (Kious) Dothager. He married Eloise Kelly on March 24, 1951, Bingham, IL, she passed away January 20, 2010. He worked for Bond County Service Co. and Kerns Fertilizer, and was a member of First Baptist Church, Mulberry Grove, IL; Midwestern Teamsters; was an avid fox and coon hunter and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by: Son – Gary Dothager & Donna, Mulberry Grove, IL; Daughters – Lucetta Durbin & Mike and Carol Ferguson, all of Vandalia, IL, and Barbara Reiss & Mike, Ramsey, IL; 9 Grandchildren; 15 Great Grandchildren; Brother – Mark “Doc” Dothager & Phyllis, Powder Springs, GA; and Sisters-in-law – Delores Dothager, Mulberry Grove, IL and Lola Devall, Vandalia, IL.

Preceded in death by: His Parents; Wife; Daughter – Brenda Thiele & husband, Johnny; Brother – Gene Dothager; Grandson – Lucas Knebel; Great Granddaughter – Mackenna Thiele; Grandson-in-law – Trevor Herderhorst; and Brother-in-law – Virgil Devall.