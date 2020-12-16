GHS Presents “A Christmas Carol” On WGEL

WGEL is proud to present the production of “A Christmas Carol” by Greenville High School students this Saturday at 2 PM.
Our broadcast of the GHS students’ take on this holiday classic is brought to you by:
The Greenville First Christian Church
Circle M Welding & Fab of Greenville
Walker Photography
TNT RV & Generator Service of Greenville
Mick’s Towing & Auto Body
Bailey Real Estate & Appraisal
Farmland Auto Glass Plus
Advanced Clean by Kwik Dry Carpet
The Greenville Free Methodist Church
And
Custom Wrenches in Greenville and CustomWrenches.com
Be sure and join us Saturday at 2 PM for the Greenville High School production of “A Christmas Carol” on WGEL 101.7 FM. And tell your loved ones far away that they can stream it online at WGEL.com!