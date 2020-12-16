GHS Presents “A Christmas Carol” On WGEL

By
WGEL
-

WGEL is proud to present the production of “A Christmas Carol” by Greenville High School students this Saturday at 2 PM.

Our broadcast of the GHS students’ take on this holiday classic is brought to you by:

The Greenville First Christian Church

Circle M Welding & Fab of Greenville

Walker Photography

TNT RV & Generator Service of Greenville

Mick’s Towing & Auto Body

Bailey Real Estate & Appraisal

Farmland Auto Glass Plus

Advanced Clean by Kwik Dry Carpet

The Greenville Free Methodist Church

And

Custom Wrenches in Greenville and CustomWrenches.com

Be sure and join us Saturday at 2 PM for the Greenville High School production of “A Christmas Carol” on WGEL 101.7 FM. And tell your loved ones far away that they can stream it online at WGEL.com!

