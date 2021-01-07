WGEL’s Salute To Service: Sergeant Major Mark Busch

Today’s WGEL Salute to Service is to Sergeant Major Mark Busch.

Mark enlisted in the Army on November 3, 1983, and switched to the National Guard full time in 1998. He has served as a Military Technician since that time. Mark has served in the US Army and National Guard for 37 years. Sergeant Major Busch has been deployed twice – once to Guantanamo bay, Cuba, in 1993 and to Iraq in 2009-2010. Mark will be going back to Kuwait later this year.

Mark has been stationed all over the United States, including Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Polk in Louisiana, Fort Wainwright in Arkansas, Fort Hood in Texas, and currently with the 36th Infantry Division in Austin, Texas, as part of the National Guard.

Sergeant Major Busch has an impressive list of awards and commendations, including:

Meritorious Service Medal (2nd Award)

Army Commendation Medal (3rd Award)

Army Achievement Medal (6th Award)

Good Conduct Medal (6th Award)

National Defense Service Medal (With Bronze Star)

Iraq Campaign Medal (With Campaign Star)

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Humanitarian Service Medal (With 2 service stars)

Armed Forces Reserve Medal with bronze hourglass and M-device

NCO Professional Development Ribbon W device number 5

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon 2nd award

Army Meritorious Unit Commendation

Drivers and Mechanics badge

Texas Medal of Merit with oak Leaf cluster

Texas Federal Service Medal 3rd award

Texas Combat Service Ribbon 2nd Award

Texas Faithful Service Medal with silver Oak Leaf

Graduate of Sergeant Major Academy

THANK YOU, SERGEANT MAJOR MARK BUSCH, FOR YOUR SERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY!

