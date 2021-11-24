A December To Remember: Live Broadcast!

WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin is inviting you to join him for a December to Remember in Pocahontas, this Saturday, December 4, from 4 to 10 PM in Pocahontas.

This will be a fantastic event, including shopping, a vendor street market, and visits with Santa. This is also the celebration of the Pocahontas United Methodist Church’s 200th anniversary. You can visit the church and for $5 you can tour the home inside the former church building. Proceeds from the tour will benefit the church’s food pantry and programs.

Miff will be broadcasting live from the event Saturday from 10 AM to noon. Be sure to join us…stop by, say hi, register for the Cash Call, Secret Word, and Wheel of Meat, and enjoy a December to Remember!

It’ll be a fantastic event and it’s brought to you in part by the Pocahontas Mercantile & Sweet Shop, the Fainting Goat, Funderburks’ Grill and Deli, Club 36, Lenjo’s, the Schneider Insurance Agency, coming to Pocahontas in January, and Rampart Range!

See you Saturday!