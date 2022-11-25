A December To Remember In Pocahontas!

This Saturday, December 3, is the second annual December to Remember Holiday Home tour in Pocahontas!

WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin will be there, broadcasting live from the Strand Theatre from 10 AM to noon. Stop by and register for the Cash Call, Secret Word, and Wheel of Meat!

Santa will arrive by fire truck at 11 AM and you can tour Don and Jennifer Rick’s lovely home in the former Pocahontas Methodist Church for $5, with all proceeds benefiting the Pocahontas Old Ripley Fire Department.

There will be a vendor fair and more!

Stop by the Strand and Pocahontas Mercantile & Sweet Shoppe this Sunday for a December to remember – with a live WGEL broadcast from 10 AM to noon!