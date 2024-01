WGEL has partnered with the Greenville FFA Chapter to bring you the Greenville FFA corner! FFA Advisor Dodie Cripe and FFA students will join us every Saturday, right after the 12:02 PM Bond county Area News on WGEL to fill us in on their activities and what they’re learning.

Click below to hear this week’s edition, with Chapter President Declan Graber, Vice President Hunter Clark, and Recorder Kylie Doll.