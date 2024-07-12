We’re Taking The Hayride To The Milk House!

Sunday, July 21, is National Ice Cream Day. And being a Sunday, it’s also Hayride Day! And we couldn’t let a monumental occasion like National Ice Cream Day go by without observing it properly. So…we’re bringing a Hayride Party to the Milk House in Greenville! Join nus Sunday, July 21!

We’ll do the Hayride from 7 to 10 PM from the Milk House, playing all your favorite classic country tunes and taking requests from everyone at the party!

We’ll have very special limited edition Hayride can coozies – you can only get one if you’re there in person!

We’ll have lots of other giveaways throughout the night, including Hayride gear and Holiday World tickets! And the Milk House will have lots of specials on banana splits, sundaes, and all of their great ice cream treats!

Plus, earlier that day, Wes & Friends will be cooking on the parking lot to benefit the Bond County Ag In the Classroom program.

How can you beat this? Support a great cause by enjoying some Wes & Friends deliciousness, get great deals on Milk House treats, and enjoy a Hayride party!

Lots of your friends from WGEL will be on hand. Come see Joe Doll, Brad, Tom and others…Sunday, July 21, from 7 to 10 PM. A Hayride party to celebrate National Ice Cream Day with the Milk House!