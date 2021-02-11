Jessica & Dustin Bays Illinois Army National Guard

Dustin joined the Illinois Army National Guard May 5, 2009 he completed Basic Combat Training as well as Advanced Individual Training at FT Leonardwood MO. Once he graduated he reported to the 233 Military Police Company based in Springfield, IL. During Dustin’s time with the 233 Military Police Company he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2016.

Jessica joined the Illinois Army National Guard March 2, 2011 she completed Basic Combat Training at Ft Jackson SC and Advanced Individual Training at Ft Lee VA. Upon completion she reported to the 233rd Military Police Company based out of Springfield, IL. During her time with the 233rd MP company Jessica was activated for state active duty to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico in 2017.

Dustin and Jessica met in 2011 when Jessica initially reported to the 233 Military Police Company they were always friends and in 2019 they got married and had a child. We have a son William (8 years old) and a daughter Nora (1.5 years old)

They are both still in the National Guard Dustin is still with the 233rd Military Police Company and Jessica is the Supply Sergeant for the 444th Chemical Company based out of Galesburg, IL.

