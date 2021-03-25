Today we salute Chief Warrant Officer Two Richard Applegate United States Army, the son of Patricia Nash of Greenville and Richard Applegate Sr. of Sorento. Chief Warrant Officer Two Applegate enlisted in the Army in 2006, and is currently stationed as an Automotive Maintenance Warrant Officer at Fort Sill in Oklahoma.

Applegate has been deployed to South Korea, Afghanistan, Germany and United Arab Emirates. Chief Warrant Office Two Applegate is married to Erika Applegate and they have two children 9 year old Ian and 8 year old Ilyse. Today’s Salute to Service Chief Warrant Officer Two Richard Applegate.

Salute to Service Made Possible, free to active service members by: