Today we salute Master Chief Justin Leetham United States Navy. Master Chief Leetham enlisted in 1999 and has been all over the world serving his country. A 1999 Greenville High School Graduate he’s the son of Craig and Tammy Miller of Greenville.

During his over two decades of service master Chief Leetham has been deployed to Iraq once, Afghanistan twice, Japan, Qatar along with several states, and is currently stationed at Raleigh North Carolina. He’s married with 3 children. Thank you Master Chief Justin Leetham United States Navy.